1425 S LINDSAY Road

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable and cozy home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with an open kitchen and a large open space for entertaining. Neutral travertine tile in all living spaces, carpet in the bedrooms. Gas stove, and breakfast bar make this kitchen a delight to work in. The over sized covered patio is a perfect spot for your morning coffee. The private backyard offers low maintenance living. Inside laundry and 2 car garage make this home a true gem. Come check it out before it's gone. Great Location close to schools and shopping.