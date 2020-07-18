1361 S Palo Verde St

Amenities

THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED AND I CANNOT SHOW UNTIL 3/25. HOME READY FOR MOVE-IN 4/15. This unique single wide trailer is ready for move in! 2 bedroom, PLUS Arizona Room, and 2 full baths AND A POOL! Very roomy trailer with an eat in kitchen, living area and Arizona Room overlooking the fun pool! Must see this one! One of a kind! Pool service is included in the rent. Qualifications are income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, no felonies, good rental history and credit score 585 or higher. Monthly rent is $900 + 4% tax/admin per month, $900 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee, $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Pet ok upon approval with pet fee. $300 for 1 and $500 for 2. ( 2 MAX for pets). Call or Text Teresa to view at 602-999-6890