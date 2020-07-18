All apartments in Mesa
1361 S Palo Verde St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:53 PM

1361 S Palo Verde St

1361 South Palo Verde Street · No Longer Available
Location

1361 South Palo Verde Street, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED AND I CANNOT SHOW UNTIL 3/25. HOME READY FOR MOVE-IN 4/15. This unique single wide trailer is ready for move in! 2 bedroom, PLUS Arizona Room, and 2 full baths AND A POOL! Very roomy trailer with an eat in kitchen, living area and Arizona Room overlooking the fun pool! Must see this one! One of a kind! Pool service is included in the rent. Qualifications are income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, no felonies, good rental history and credit score 585 or higher. Monthly rent is $900 + 4% tax/admin per month, $900 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee, $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Pet ok upon approval with pet fee. $300 for 1 and $500 for 2. ( 2 MAX for pets). Call or Text Teresa to view at 602-999-6890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 S Palo Verde St have any available units?
1361 S Palo Verde St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1361 S Palo Verde St currently offering any rent specials?
1361 S Palo Verde St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 S Palo Verde St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 S Palo Verde St is pet friendly.
Does 1361 S Palo Verde St offer parking?
No, 1361 S Palo Verde St does not offer parking.
Does 1361 S Palo Verde St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 S Palo Verde St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 S Palo Verde St have a pool?
Yes, 1361 S Palo Verde St has a pool.
Does 1361 S Palo Verde St have accessible units?
No, 1361 S Palo Verde St does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 S Palo Verde St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 S Palo Verde St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 S Palo Verde St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 S Palo Verde St does not have units with air conditioning.
