1335 West Pueblo Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1335 West Pueblo Avenue

1335 W Pueblo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1335 W Pueblo Ave, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Mesa with a beautiful pool. Lease includes pool service. Tile and new carpet in bedrooms. Desert landscaping. Carport.

Call/text DJ for more information, 480-420-4836.

$45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply with a monthly 25.00 pet fee per pet. Renters Insurance is required listing Transcity Property Management additionally insured.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 West Pueblo Avenue have any available units?
1335 West Pueblo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 West Pueblo Avenue have?
Some of 1335 West Pueblo Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 West Pueblo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1335 West Pueblo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 West Pueblo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 West Pueblo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1335 West Pueblo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1335 West Pueblo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1335 West Pueblo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 West Pueblo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 West Pueblo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1335 West Pueblo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1335 West Pueblo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1335 West Pueblo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 West Pueblo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 West Pueblo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
