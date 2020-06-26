1335 West Pueblo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home for rent in Mesa with a beautiful pool. Lease includes pool service. Tile and new carpet in bedrooms. Desert landscaping. Carport.



Call/text DJ for more information, 480-420-4836.



$45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply with a monthly 25.00 pet fee per pet. Renters Insurance is required listing Transcity Property Management additionally insured.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.