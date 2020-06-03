1323 S. Providence Cir

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

AMADOR SUBDIVISION - GREAT FREEWAY ACCESS AND NEAR SHOPPING AREAS! This is must see! It is quietly located 1 block from the 60 freeway and a short distance from Superstition Springs Mall. It has a nice floor plan and includes an upgraded see through pantry closet door, large great room, full master bath, and MUCH, MUCH MORE! Call today for more details and showing instructions! This home won't last long APPLY TODAY!



*Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee of $25 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE2223392)