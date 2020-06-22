1311 W ISABELLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

All appications will be reviewed starting Monday 9am 12/20/2018. Conveniently situated just South of the I-60, near the 101 and in a desirable school district, this property is sure to please! The artificial turf in the backyard and rock front make for easy to maintain yards if you are really busy and the remodeled interior gives the feel of a new house and makes it easy to clean and keep up with. When you are not snuggled up next to the fire in the family room, you can enjoy entertaining outside around the fire with your own private pool (cleaning service is included!). There are 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a bedroom and full bath downstairs for guests. Appliances are included and come as-is. Hurry on this one! Not more than 2 unrelated parties allowed on the lease