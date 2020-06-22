All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 W ISABELLA Avenue

1311 West Isabella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 West Isabella Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
All appications will be reviewed starting Monday 9am 12/20/2018. Conveniently situated just South of the I-60, near the 101 and in a desirable school district, this property is sure to please! The artificial turf in the backyard and rock front make for easy to maintain yards if you are really busy and the remodeled interior gives the feel of a new house and makes it easy to clean and keep up with. When you are not snuggled up next to the fire in the family room, you can enjoy entertaining outside around the fire with your own private pool (cleaning service is included!). There are 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a bedroom and full bath downstairs for guests. Appliances are included and come as-is. Hurry on this one! Not more than 2 unrelated parties allowed on the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue have any available units?
1311 W ISABELLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue have?
Some of 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1311 W ISABELLA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 W ISABELLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
