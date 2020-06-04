All apartments in Mesa
126 West 8th Place

126 West 8th Place · No Longer Available
Location

126 West 8th Place, Mesa, AZ 85201

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE 6/1/2020**

Welcome home! This 3 bed, 2 bath property near Downtown Historic Mesa is move in ready. Mature tree lined front yard, spacious living room and dining area, crown molding, upgraded base boards, tiled flooring throughout, as well as plantation shutters on every window. Kitchen boasts lots of natural light, plenty of counter space, renovated cabinets and entrance to backyard. Master suite offers his and hers closets, private bathroom complete with updated shower and extra large sink. Relax and entertain friends under extended covered patio, play with kids or pets in large grassy area, store toys in over sized shed or enjoy fruit from the tree.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable.

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSI

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 West 8th Place have any available units?
126 West 8th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 West 8th Place have?
Some of 126 West 8th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 West 8th Place currently offering any rent specials?
126 West 8th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 West 8th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 West 8th Place is pet friendly.
Does 126 West 8th Place offer parking?
No, 126 West 8th Place does not offer parking.
Does 126 West 8th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 West 8th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 West 8th Place have a pool?
No, 126 West 8th Place does not have a pool.
Does 126 West 8th Place have accessible units?
No, 126 West 8th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 126 West 8th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 West 8th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

