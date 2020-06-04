126 West 8th Place

Amenities

**AVAILABLE 6/1/2020**



Welcome home! This 3 bed, 2 bath property near Downtown Historic Mesa is move in ready. Mature tree lined front yard, spacious living room and dining area, crown molding, upgraded base boards, tiled flooring throughout, as well as plantation shutters on every window. Kitchen boasts lots of natural light, plenty of counter space, renovated cabinets and entrance to backyard. Master suite offers his and hers closets, private bathroom complete with updated shower and extra large sink. Relax and entertain friends under extended covered patio, play with kids or pets in large grassy area, store toys in over sized shed or enjoy fruit from the tree.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

