All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1248 N Power Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1248 N Power Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

1248 N Power Road

1248 North Power Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1248 North Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Owner will allow a business to be run out of the property as long as the business is allowed by the City of Mesa (no automotive/repair work), great frontage on Power Rd for advertising! Single family 3 bedroom/2 bath with a 4th bedroom option. 4th bedroom is off HUGE master, can be used as an office, nursery or bedroom. Master has it's own separate office & entrance from side yard Large living room & eat in kitchen with refrigerator, convection microwave oven as well as stove. Inside laundry room hookups. Large yard with RV gate access. TONS of parking in driveway as well as 2 car attached garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, water & trash) and landscaping of front and back yards. $1495.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $1495.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 application fee/per applicant 18 and over. NO PETS. Household income must be 3x's monthly rent; good credit and rental history, no evictions/judgments or criminal offenses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 N Power Road have any available units?
1248 N Power Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 N Power Road have?
Some of 1248 N Power Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 N Power Road currently offering any rent specials?
1248 N Power Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 N Power Road pet-friendly?
No, 1248 N Power Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1248 N Power Road offer parking?
Yes, 1248 N Power Road offers parking.
Does 1248 N Power Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 N Power Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 N Power Road have a pool?
No, 1248 N Power Road does not have a pool.
Does 1248 N Power Road have accessible units?
No, 1248 N Power Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 N Power Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 N Power Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College