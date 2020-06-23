1248 N Power Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Owner will allow a business to be run out of the property as long as the business is allowed by the City of Mesa (no automotive/repair work), great frontage on Power Rd for advertising! Single family 3 bedroom/2 bath with a 4th bedroom option. 4th bedroom is off HUGE master, can be used as an office, nursery or bedroom. Master has it's own separate office & entrance from side yard Large living room & eat in kitchen with refrigerator, convection microwave oven as well as stove. Inside laundry room hookups. Large yard with RV gate access. TONS of parking in driveway as well as 2 car attached garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, water & trash) and landscaping of front and back yards. $1495.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $1495.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 application fee/per applicant 18 and over. NO PETS. Household income must be 3x's monthly rent; good credit and rental history, no evictions/judgments or criminal offenses.