1230 E GARY Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME! Fantastic 4 bedroom 3 bath house. Professionally landscaped with huge grass front and backyards. Backyard includes pool and built in BBQ. Landscaping and pool service included in rent! The Master is on the bottom level and additional bedroom on same floor as well. Great open kitchen family rooms. Classy dinning room with custom paint. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and one could double as an office with a double closet. House has 3 car garage!