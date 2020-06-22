118 South Lebaron

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

wow! cute, clean and cozy studio apartment in mesa with updated paint, vaulted ceilings, wooden beams, fireplace, private backyard, off street parking, washer/dryer included, near by schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.