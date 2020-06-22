All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 118 South Lebaron.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
118 South Lebaron
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 South Lebaron

118 South Lebaron · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

118 South Lebaron, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
wow! cute, clean and cozy studio apartment in mesa with updated paint, vaulted ceilings, wooden beams, fireplace, private backyard, off street parking, washer/dryer included, near by schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 South Lebaron have any available units?
118 South Lebaron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 118 South Lebaron currently offering any rent specials?
118 South Lebaron isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 South Lebaron pet-friendly?
No, 118 South Lebaron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 118 South Lebaron offer parking?
No, 118 South Lebaron does not offer parking.
Does 118 South Lebaron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 South Lebaron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 South Lebaron have a pool?
No, 118 South Lebaron does not have a pool.
Does 118 South Lebaron have accessible units?
No, 118 South Lebaron does not have accessible units.
Does 118 South Lebaron have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 South Lebaron does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 South Lebaron have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 South Lebaron does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College