1151 W HACKAMORE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***1500 square feet includes 1200 square feet in the home, and 300 square feet added bonus room ** Wow, this one won't last ** It is such a nice, well cared for home on a corner lot ** You will first enter into the very large living room ** The family kitchen has all appliances, large pantry, breakfast bar plus refrigerator ** There is also a washer and dryer included in the laundry room ** Workshop off garage ** Good size bonus room overlooking big backyard with play area, plus an RV gate ** This beautiful home is in great condition and ready for your client to move in.