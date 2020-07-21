11118 E Rutledge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Space for everything & everyone! This absolutely breathtaking home was built in 2007 & has every feature & luxury you could wish for. There are a total of 6 bedrooms, a den, a spacious second floor open loft & 4.5 bathrooms. The home features an awe inspiring entry way with a custom tile inlay & dramatic staircase, separate living, family & dining rooms & a beautifully appointed kitchen complete with a 5 burner gas stove built for entertaining. There are also separate 2 car & 1 car garages. You're going to want to spend the cool desert evenings in the spacious backyard under the large covered patio, & the warm summer days in the magnificent private pool that sits adjacent to the sports court & side yard with RV gate. Upstairs, a double door entry way opens up to a master suite that offers generous square footage, separate his & hers walk-in closets, & split vanities in the gorgeous master bath. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $2,750/month. $2,750 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery