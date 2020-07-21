All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:45 PM

11118 E Rutledge Avenue

11118 East Rutledge Avenue
Location

11118 East Rutledge Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Space for everything & everyone! This absolutely breathtaking home was built in 2007 & has every feature & luxury you could wish for. There are a total of 6 bedrooms, a den, a spacious second floor open loft & 4.5 bathrooms. The home features an awe inspiring entry way with a custom tile inlay & dramatic staircase, separate living, family & dining rooms & a beautifully appointed kitchen complete with a 5 burner gas stove built for entertaining. There are also separate 2 car & 1 car garages. You're going to want to spend the cool desert evenings in the spacious backyard under the large covered patio, & the warm summer days in the magnificent private pool that sits adjacent to the sports court & side yard with RV gate. Upstairs, a double door entry way opens up to a master suite that offers generous square footage, separate his & hers walk-in closets, & split vanities in the gorgeous master bath. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $2,750/month. $2,750 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 E Rutledge Avenue have any available units?
11118 E Rutledge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11118 E Rutledge Avenue have?
Some of 11118 E Rutledge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 E Rutledge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11118 E Rutledge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 E Rutledge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11118 E Rutledge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11118 E Rutledge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11118 E Rutledge Avenue offers parking.
Does 11118 E Rutledge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11118 E Rutledge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 E Rutledge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11118 E Rutledge Avenue has a pool.
Does 11118 E Rutledge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11118 E Rutledge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 E Rutledge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11118 E Rutledge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
