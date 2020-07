Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Come take a look at this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, move in ready home located in the popular subdivision of Bella Via. This home offers many upgrades such as custom interior paint throughout, upgraded carpet/pad in the great room and all bedrooms, open kitchen with corian countertops, refrigerator, washer, and dryer, tile in all the right places, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, easy to maintain landscaping in front/backyard, and much more. Don't miss out, it will go fast!