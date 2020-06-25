All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

111 S Greenfield Rd # 193

111 S Greenfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

111 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
55+ COMMUNITY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNLESS YOU OR A SPOUSE ARE ABOVE THE AGE OF 55.
AZ room, washer/dryer in unit, office desk in AZ room. Furnished! Security guard and gated entry. Large community pool, 5 tennis courts, putting green, shuffle board area, picnic area and daily activities.

One block down from the farmers market, across the street from restaurants, and Fry's grocery store with gas station. Close to 60 freeway and many other activities.

Currently available now until November 27th, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

