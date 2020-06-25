111 S Greenfield Rd # 193

Amenities
55+ COMMUNITY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNLESS YOU OR A SPOUSE ARE ABOVE THE AGE OF 55.
AZ room, washer/dryer in unit, office desk in AZ room. Furnished! Security guard and gated entry. Large community pool, 5 tennis courts, putting green, shuffle board area, picnic area and daily activities.
One block down from the farmers market, across the street from restaurants, and Fry's grocery store with gas station. Close to 60 freeway and many other activities.
Currently available now until November 27th, 2019.