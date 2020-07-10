10918 E Sonrisa Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e03a22052 ---- Coming Soon! Enjoy This Beautiful Single Level Home w/ Pool In Oasis Community of Bella Via! Open Floor-plan, Lovely Paint! Kitchen w/ Corian Countertops, Diagonally Laid Tile, S/S Appliances, Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting. Long Breakfast Bar Joins to Family Rm w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors; Arcadia Doors to Back Yard w/ Salt Water Play Pool w/ Waterfall, Covered Cobblestone Patio w/ Built-In BBQ & 2nd Sitting Area. Master Features Bay Window View to Pool, Dual Sinks, Lg Walk-In Closet, Giant Soaking Tub & Sep. Shower. Includes Vivint Smart Home System; Full Pool Service; Ceiling Fans Throughout; Easy Care Faux Lawns Front & Back! N/S Exposure, Cool Covered Front Porch, RV Gate! Access to Amazing Eastmark Comm Center, Splash Pad, Parks & More!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nSorry, No Cats. City tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Disposal Garage Pool