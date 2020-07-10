All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10918 E Sonrisa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10918 E Sonrisa Ave
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

10918 E Sonrisa Ave

10918 East Sonrisa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10918 East Sonrisa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e03a22052 ---- Coming Soon! Enjoy This Beautiful Single Level Home w/ Pool In Oasis Community of Bella Via! Open Floor-plan, Lovely Paint! Kitchen w/ Corian Countertops, Diagonally Laid Tile, S/S Appliances, Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting. Long Breakfast Bar Joins to Family Rm w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors; Arcadia Doors to Back Yard w/ Salt Water Play Pool w/ Waterfall, Covered Cobblestone Patio w/ Built-In BBQ & 2nd Sitting Area. Master Features Bay Window View to Pool, Dual Sinks, Lg Walk-In Closet, Giant Soaking Tub & Sep. Shower. Includes Vivint Smart Home System; Full Pool Service; Ceiling Fans Throughout; Easy Care Faux Lawns Front & Back! N/S Exposure, Cool Covered Front Porch, RV Gate! Access to Amazing Eastmark Comm Center, Splash Pad, Parks & More!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nSorry, No Cats. City tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Disposal Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10918 E Sonrisa Ave have any available units?
10918 E Sonrisa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10918 E Sonrisa Ave have?
Some of 10918 E Sonrisa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10918 E Sonrisa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10918 E Sonrisa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 E Sonrisa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10918 E Sonrisa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10918 E Sonrisa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10918 E Sonrisa Ave offers parking.
Does 10918 E Sonrisa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 E Sonrisa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 E Sonrisa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10918 E Sonrisa Ave has a pool.
Does 10918 E Sonrisa Ave have accessible units?
No, 10918 E Sonrisa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 E Sonrisa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10918 E Sonrisa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College