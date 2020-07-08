10658 E NIDO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Available for immediate move-in! Practically brand new home in welcoming community of Mulberry. Lightly lived in 3 bedroom, den, 3 bathroom and 3 car garage located near community pool, clubhouse and gym. Split floor plan is perfect for a privacy. Large kitchen/great room concept with white cabinets and granite counters with subway tile backsplash. Freshly installed backyard is ready for you to enjoy! Low maintenance and energy efficient home is not going to last long. So many upgrades to list! No pets/No smoking.