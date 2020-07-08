All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

10658 E NIDO Avenue

10658 East Nido Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10658 East Nido Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available for immediate move-in! Practically brand new home in welcoming community of Mulberry. Lightly lived in 3 bedroom, den, 3 bathroom and 3 car garage located near community pool, clubhouse and gym. Split floor plan is perfect for a privacy. Large kitchen/great room concept with white cabinets and granite counters with subway tile backsplash. Freshly installed backyard is ready for you to enjoy! Low maintenance and energy efficient home is not going to last long. So many upgrades to list! No pets/No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10658 E NIDO Avenue have any available units?
10658 E NIDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10658 E NIDO Avenue have?
Some of 10658 E NIDO Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10658 E NIDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10658 E NIDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10658 E NIDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10658 E NIDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10658 E NIDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10658 E NIDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 10658 E NIDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10658 E NIDO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10658 E NIDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10658 E NIDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 10658 E NIDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10658 E NIDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10658 E NIDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10658 E NIDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

