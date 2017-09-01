All apartments in Mesa
Location

10636 East Lumiere Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home! Come join the hot Eastmark community with this spacious rental available early July! 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a teen den AND a massive den for work or more play. Your 4 car garage with epoxy flooring can hold all your toys and give you enough space to work on your projects. The beautiful chef's kitchen offers custom backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and a breakfast nook. This home sits on a premium sized lot, hard to find in the neighborhood, with low maintenance turf and river rock. As an added bonus, your dogs will love the fenced dog run w/ built in dog access on the side of the home. Top this all off with all the amenities beautiful Eastmark has to offer, including the pool, clubhouse, diner, Orange Monster, lake, basketball courts and splash pads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 E Lumiere Ave have any available units?
10636 E Lumiere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 E Lumiere Ave have?
Some of 10636 E Lumiere Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 E Lumiere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10636 E Lumiere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 E Lumiere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10636 E Lumiere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10636 E Lumiere Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10636 E Lumiere Ave offers parking.
Does 10636 E Lumiere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10636 E Lumiere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 E Lumiere Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10636 E Lumiere Ave has a pool.
Does 10636 E Lumiere Ave have accessible units?
No, 10636 E Lumiere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 E Lumiere Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10636 E Lumiere Ave has units with dishwashers.
