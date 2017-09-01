10636 E Lumiere Ave

Amenities

Welcome home! Come join the hot Eastmark community with this spacious rental available early July! 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a teen den AND a massive den for work or more play. Your 4 car garage with epoxy flooring can hold all your toys and give you enough space to work on your projects. The beautiful chef's kitchen offers custom backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and a breakfast nook. This home sits on a premium sized lot, hard to find in the neighborhood, with low maintenance turf and river rock. As an added bonus, your dogs will love the fenced dog run w/ built in dog access on the side of the home. Top this all off with all the amenities beautiful Eastmark has to offer, including the pool, clubhouse, diner, Orange Monster, lake, basketball courts and splash pads.