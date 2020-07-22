All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 23 2019

10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue

10630 East Bramble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10630 East Bramble Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
University Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This single level 3 Bedroom plus DEN home in East Mesa is must see! You will love the hardwood flooring in the living area and the large kitchen island and pantry! Call today to see the home for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have any available units?
10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have?
Some of 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
