10630 East Bramble Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208 University Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This single level 3 Bedroom plus DEN home in East Mesa is must see! You will love the hardwood flooring in the living area and the large kitchen island and pantry! Call today to see the home for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have any available units?
10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue have?
Some of 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10630 E BRAMBLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.