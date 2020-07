Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground volleyball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool volleyball court

BEAUTIFUL FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT MESA COMMUNITY OF EASTMARk. THIS OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM, DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH GAS COOKTOP AND WALL OVEN. DOWNSTAIR OFFICE, AND UPSTAIR LOFT ON LARGE LOT. ENJOY THE GREAT COMMUNITY AMENITIES IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD. POOLS, PARKS, BALL FIELDS, SAND VOLLEYBALL, PLAYGROUND GREENBELTS AND MUCH MORE. MINUTES FROM FREEWAY ACCESS, GATEWAY AIRPORT AND COLLEGE.