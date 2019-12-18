10539 East Thornton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Incredible new build in desirable Eastmark community in Mesa. Stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven), huge island/breakfast bar, and pantry! Spacious living area and master bedroom! Entertainment room! Ceiling fans in all rooms. LED upgraded light package! Bonus living room and huge great room! Gorgeous backyard with travertine pavers and turf, landscape lights and irrigation system, tons on shading with covered patio and pergola! Laundry room with washer and dryer. Two-car garage with epoxy flooring! The home also has a water softener! Great gated community with clubhouse, gym, and huge pool within walking distance! Close to great food, entertainment, and schools. The all-new Eastmark High School is less than 1 mile away!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



