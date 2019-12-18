All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10539 East Thornton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10539 East Thornton Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 9:07 PM

10539 East Thornton Avenue

10539 East Thorton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10539 East Thorton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Incredible new build in desirable Eastmark community in Mesa. Stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven), huge island/breakfast bar, and pantry! Spacious living area and master bedroom! Entertainment room! Ceiling fans in all rooms. LED upgraded light package! Bonus living room and huge great room! Gorgeous backyard with travertine pavers and turf, landscape lights and irrigation system, tons on shading with covered patio and pergola! Laundry room with washer and dryer. Two-car garage with epoxy flooring! The home also has a water softener! Great gated community with clubhouse, gym, and huge pool within walking distance! Close to great food, entertainment, and schools. The all-new Eastmark High School is less than 1 mile away!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10539 East Thornton Avenue have any available units?
10539 East Thornton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10539 East Thornton Avenue have?
Some of 10539 East Thornton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10539 East Thornton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10539 East Thornton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10539 East Thornton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10539 East Thornton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10539 East Thornton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10539 East Thornton Avenue offers parking.
Does 10539 East Thornton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10539 East Thornton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10539 East Thornton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10539 East Thornton Avenue has a pool.
Does 10539 East Thornton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10539 East Thornton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10539 East Thornton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10539 East Thornton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College