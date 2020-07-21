All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 16 2019 at 5:14 PM

10501 East Natal Avenue

10501 East Natal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10501 East Natal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Mesa's Mulberry Community! This home features a fresh and bright open floor plan. Beautiful tile flooring. You are greeted by large windows and open floor plan, entertainers dream. Den is right off of the living space. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, ample cabinet space, and fridge included! Huge sliding glass door, opens up to extend your living space outside and enjoy tons of space! Walk upstairs to the loft which would be a great kids play area or office space! Master bedroom has it's own en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower, built in vanity area, toilet room, and large walk-in-closet. Laundry room upstairs. Backyard space has brand new turf and pavers to extend the patio space. Quick walk to the community pool and amenities. This community is close to fine dining, minutes from shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Pets: 2 dogs max under 25 lbs, no cats.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs max under 25 lbs, no cats.)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 East Natal Avenue have any available units?
10501 East Natal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10501 East Natal Avenue have?
Some of 10501 East Natal Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 East Natal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10501 East Natal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 East Natal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10501 East Natal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10501 East Natal Avenue offer parking?
No, 10501 East Natal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10501 East Natal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 East Natal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 East Natal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10501 East Natal Avenue has a pool.
Does 10501 East Natal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10501 East Natal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 East Natal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10501 East Natal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
