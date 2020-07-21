10501 East Natal Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Mesa's Mulberry Community! This home features a fresh and bright open floor plan. Beautiful tile flooring. You are greeted by large windows and open floor plan, entertainers dream. Den is right off of the living space. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, ample cabinet space, and fridge included! Huge sliding glass door, opens up to extend your living space outside and enjoy tons of space! Walk upstairs to the loft which would be a great kids play area or office space! Master bedroom has it's own en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower, built in vanity area, toilet room, and large walk-in-closet. Laundry room upstairs. Backyard space has brand new turf and pavers to extend the patio space. Quick walk to the community pool and amenities. This community is close to fine dining, minutes from shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Pets: 2 dogs max under 25 lbs, no cats.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs max under 25 lbs, no cats.)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



