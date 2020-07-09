All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 10 2019 at 12:05 PM

10366 E Edgewood Ave

10366 East Edgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10366 East Edgewood Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom East Mesa Rental with Three Car Garage! Property Sits on Large Corner Lot (8600+ SQFT) and Features Living Room with Formal Dining Area and Patio Exit, Kitchen with All Appliances (Includes Refrigerator), Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! **Few Minor Repairs In Progress** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Pet Preference, No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10366 E Edgewood Ave have any available units?
10366 E Edgewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10366 E Edgewood Ave have?
Some of 10366 E Edgewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10366 E Edgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10366 E Edgewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10366 E Edgewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10366 E Edgewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10366 E Edgewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10366 E Edgewood Ave offers parking.
Does 10366 E Edgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10366 E Edgewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10366 E Edgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 10366 E Edgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10366 E Edgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 10366 E Edgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10366 E Edgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10366 E Edgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
