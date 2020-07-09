10366 E Edgewood Ave

Amenities

Rare Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom East Mesa Rental with Three Car Garage! Property Sits on Large Corner Lot (8600+ SQFT) and Features Living Room with Formal Dining Area and Patio Exit, Kitchen with All Appliances (Includes Refrigerator), Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! **Few Minor Repairs In Progress** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Pet Preference, No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.