Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking

IT'S NOT A HOUSE, IT'S A LIFESTYLE!Designed with comfort and affordability in mind. Creativity and style will impress and welcome friends and family. Move in ready. Fully furnished 2 bed/1.75 bath with huge walk-in closet with den/office. Large front and back patios.Encore Clubhouse amenities including Pickleball and Bocce Ball! Tenants can enjoy use of all amenities at clubhouse. Minimum 6 month lease.Beautiful 55+ Lifestyle community