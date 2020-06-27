1032 N REVERE

Amenities

Enter this gated courtyard to a private oasis. Long covered patio and private pool with jacuzzi for an outdoor enthusiasts dream. Over 400 sq ft of secluded outdoor living space. Charming Saltillo tile in living room with wood burning beehive fireplace. Large formal dining room as well as eat-in kitchen. Oversized pantry, beautifully updated kitchen with distressed cabinetry, black counters and chefs gas oven. Master features bright atrium, dressing room, walk-in closet, walk-in shower with custom tile and dual sinks that will transport you over the boarder. Guest bedroom offers walk-in closet and full guest bath. Third bedroom could double as a second living room w/exterior access. Tenant pays pool company Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, CUBS and freeways Pool service include