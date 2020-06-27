All apartments in Mesa
1032 N REVERE --
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

1032 N REVERE --

1032 North Revere · No Longer Available
Location

1032 North Revere, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Enter this gated courtyard to a private oasis. Long covered patio and private pool with jacuzzi for an outdoor enthusiasts dream. Over 400 sq ft of secluded outdoor living space. Charming Saltillo tile in living room with wood burning beehive fireplace. Large formal dining room as well as eat-in kitchen. Oversized pantry, beautifully updated kitchen with distressed cabinetry, black counters and chefs gas oven. Master features bright atrium, dressing room, walk-in closet, walk-in shower with custom tile and dual sinks that will transport you over the boarder. Guest bedroom offers walk-in closet and full guest bath. Third bedroom could double as a second living room w/exterior access. Tenant pays pool company Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, CUBS and freeways Pool service include

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 N REVERE -- have any available units?
1032 N REVERE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 N REVERE -- have?
Some of 1032 N REVERE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 N REVERE -- currently offering any rent specials?
1032 N REVERE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 N REVERE -- pet-friendly?
No, 1032 N REVERE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1032 N REVERE -- offer parking?
Yes, 1032 N REVERE -- offers parking.
Does 1032 N REVERE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 N REVERE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 N REVERE -- have a pool?
Yes, 1032 N REVERE -- has a pool.
Does 1032 N REVERE -- have accessible units?
No, 1032 N REVERE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 N REVERE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 N REVERE -- has units with dishwashers.
