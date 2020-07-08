All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

10253 E Carol Ave

10253 East Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10253 East Carol Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
4 Bedroom plus Office - 2.5 Bathroom - Private Pool - 2520 Sq. Ft - Mesa - 4 Bedroom plus Office - 2.5 Bathroom - Private Pool - 2520 Sq. Ft - Mesa

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Pool Service Included in Rent
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5198880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10253 E Carol Ave have any available units?
10253 E Carol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 10253 E Carol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10253 E Carol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10253 E Carol Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10253 E Carol Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10253 E Carol Ave offer parking?
No, 10253 E Carol Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10253 E Carol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10253 E Carol Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10253 E Carol Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10253 E Carol Ave has a pool.
Does 10253 E Carol Ave have accessible units?
No, 10253 E Carol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10253 E Carol Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10253 E Carol Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10253 E Carol Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10253 E Carol Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

