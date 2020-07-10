10204 E ISLETA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Highly upgraded home with in the community of Crimson Creek Village. Move in ready and walk to the community pool. Open floor plan. Stunning kitchen with dining area. 42'' custom glazed cabinet. Granite counter tops & glass & stone back splash. Wonderful large island & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring with 4'' baseboards. Recessed lighting & beautiful lighting fixtures. First floor half bath. Nice covered patio space. Large master suite with bath and walk in closet. Two other good size bedrooms with full bath. Upstairs laundry.