10204 E ISLETA Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

10204 E ISLETA Avenue

10204 East Isleta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10204 East Isleta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Highly upgraded home with in the community of Crimson Creek Village. Move in ready and walk to the community pool. Open floor plan. Stunning kitchen with dining area. 42'' custom glazed cabinet. Granite counter tops & glass & stone back splash. Wonderful large island & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring with 4'' baseboards. Recessed lighting & beautiful lighting fixtures. First floor half bath. Nice covered patio space. Large master suite with bath and walk in closet. Two other good size bedrooms with full bath. Upstairs laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 E ISLETA Avenue have any available units?
10204 E ISLETA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 E ISLETA Avenue have?
Some of 10204 E ISLETA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 E ISLETA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10204 E ISLETA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 E ISLETA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10204 E ISLETA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10204 E ISLETA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10204 E ISLETA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10204 E ISLETA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 E ISLETA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 E ISLETA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10204 E ISLETA Avenue has a pool.
Does 10204 E ISLETA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10204 E ISLETA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 E ISLETA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10204 E ISLETA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

