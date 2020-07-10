10204 E ISLETA Avenue

Highly upgraded home with in the community of Crimson Creek Village. Move in ready and walk to the community pool. Open floor plan. Stunning kitchen with dining area. 42'' custom glazed cabinet. Granite counter tops & glass & stone back splash. Wonderful large island & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring with 4'' baseboards. Recessed lighting & beautiful lighting fixtures. First floor half bath. Nice covered patio space. Large master suite with bath and walk in closet. Two other good size bedrooms with full bath. Upstairs laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
