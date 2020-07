Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

New Home in Eastmark. Great Community center, with activity rooms for all ages and a heated swimming pool. Great school district with Basis Mesa school and day care center nearby. This home is very well designed and functional. Kitchen complete w/Quartz counter tops, All newer Appliances. Large Master Suite with walk in closet, master bath with Large walk-in shower. Dual sinks & separate toilet room.