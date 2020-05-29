All apartments in Goodyear
438 N 168th Lane
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:44 PM

438 N 168th Lane

438 North 168th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

438 North 168th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....This amazing condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath and a balcony that wraps around to the living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded washer and dryer are included as well. Ceiling fans throughout. Carpet and tile in all of the right places. The extended 1.5 car garage has direct access to the home. You will have access to all of the great amenities of this community including a swimming pool, playground, and sand volleyball court. Located minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, the 303 and I-10 freeways.This one will go quick. This is the only available rental in this community. Schedule a showing today by copying and pasting the following: https://showmojo.com/l/ceaa3f40a5/438-n-168th-ln-goodyear-az-85338

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 N 168th Lane have any available units?
438 N 168th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 438 N 168th Lane have?
Some of 438 N 168th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 N 168th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
438 N 168th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 N 168th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 438 N 168th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 438 N 168th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 438 N 168th Lane offers parking.
Does 438 N 168th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 N 168th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 N 168th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 438 N 168th Lane has a pool.
Does 438 N 168th Lane have accessible units?
No, 438 N 168th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 438 N 168th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 N 168th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 N 168th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 N 168th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
