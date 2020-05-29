438 N 168th Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....This amazing condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath and a balcony that wraps around to the living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded washer and dryer are included as well. Ceiling fans throughout. Carpet and tile in all of the right places. The extended 1.5 car garage has direct access to the home. You will have access to all of the great amenities of this community including a swimming pool, playground, and sand volleyball court. Located minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, the 303 and I-10 freeways.This one will go quick. This is the only available rental in this community. Schedule a showing today by copying and pasting the following: https://showmojo.com/l/ceaa3f40a5/438-n-168th-ln-goodyear-az-85338