3865 S 183rd Dr

Priced below market to attract a quality tenant! - Priced below market!!! Rare opportunity to lease a brand new never lived in before home in Goodyear! This 4 bedroom home has 3 full baths, over 1900+ sq ft and is in the newer Las Brisas development. Handy to I-10, shopping, restaurants, etc yet the development is tucked away off by itself and away from the city noise! Gorgeous kitchen with XXL pantry, GRANITE, SS appliances, and upgraded flooring throughout all of the home. Three car tandem garage and a finished backyard! You'll want to see this one.....it's not often a brand new home is available for rent. Owner prefers no pets but might accept 1 small Dog. NO CATS! $10 monthly Admin Fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $1700 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee.



