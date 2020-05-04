All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 3865 S 183rd Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
3865 S 183rd Dr
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

3865 S 183rd Dr

3865 S 183rd Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3865 S 183rd Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Las Brisas

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Priced below market to attract a quality tenant! - Priced below market!!! Rare opportunity to lease a brand new never lived in before home in Goodyear! This 4 bedroom home has 3 full baths, over 1900+ sq ft and is in the newer Las Brisas development. Handy to I-10, shopping, restaurants, etc yet the development is tucked away off by itself and away from the city noise! Gorgeous kitchen with XXL pantry, GRANITE, SS appliances, and upgraded flooring throughout all of the home. Three car tandem garage and a finished backyard! You'll want to see this one.....it's not often a brand new home is available for rent. Owner prefers no pets but might accept 1 small Dog. NO CATS! $10 monthly Admin Fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $1700 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5175862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 S 183rd Dr have any available units?
3865 S 183rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3865 S 183rd Dr have?
Some of 3865 S 183rd Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 S 183rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3865 S 183rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 S 183rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 S 183rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3865 S 183rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3865 S 183rd Dr offers parking.
Does 3865 S 183rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 S 183rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 S 183rd Dr have a pool?
No, 3865 S 183rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3865 S 183rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 3865 S 183rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 S 183rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 S 183rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 S 183rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 S 183rd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College