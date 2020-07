Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry bbq/grill

Estancia - Unfurnished - Available after 6/15/20 - Beautiful home in Eagles Nest on a corner lot with an East facing patio. Kitchen recently updated, large laundry room with room for a home office. Home features Solar panels, retractable patio awning and built-in bbq, Murphy Bed in Den. Tile and faux wood floors throughout - no carpet!



Owner may consider allowing a small dog with deposit.



PebbleCreek is an Active Adult Community - Unit 21 Lot 89



