3190 S 162nd Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hurry to see this meticulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home now available for rent in Goodyear! This home features a 2 car garage, low maintenance desert landscaping as well as designer paint, and elegant lighting fixtures throughout the interior. The large kitchen offers matching appliances, ample countertop space, and pantry. The master suite is composed of a full bath, luxurious full wall mirror, and walk-in closet. Outside, this home features an expansive backyard with a covered patio overlooking the large paved area, perfect for a sitting area for entertaining guests. Call today!