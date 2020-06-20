All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
18148 W Turney Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

18148 W Turney Ave

18148 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18148 West Turney Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! $1770/mo - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom + den / 2 bath home with a three car tandum garage! This home's interior features tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, breakfast bar, and all the stainless steel appliances you will need including a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a separate shower/tub. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping! Includes AC filter program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18148 W Turney Ave have any available units?
18148 W Turney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18148 W Turney Ave have?
Some of 18148 W Turney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18148 W Turney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18148 W Turney Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18148 W Turney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18148 W Turney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18148 W Turney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18148 W Turney Ave does offer parking.
Does 18148 W Turney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18148 W Turney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18148 W Turney Ave have a pool?
No, 18148 W Turney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18148 W Turney Ave have accessible units?
No, 18148 W Turney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18148 W Turney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18148 W Turney Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18148 W Turney Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18148 W Turney Ave has units with air conditioning.
