18148 W Turney Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon! $1770/mo - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom + den / 2 bath home with a three car tandum garage! This home's interior features tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, breakfast bar, and all the stainless steel appliances you will need including a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a separate shower/tub. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping! Includes AC filter program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788154)