All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17900 West Cactus Flower Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 8:53 PM

17900 West Cactus Flower Drive

17900 West Cactus Flower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17900 West Cactus Flower Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
One of the best locations in Estrella Mountain Ranch. Cul-de-sac lot just a few feet away from the water's edge and trails. Beautifully updated with custom spiral staircase, remodeled kitchen with wine chiller, wet bar, large master suite with separate tub/shower, and much more! Luxurious pool and spa in large back yard with unobstructed views of the lake. Pool service and landscaping included in rent.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive have any available units?
17900 West Cactus Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive have?
Some of 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17900 West Cactus Flower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive offer parking?
No, 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive has a pool.
Does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17900 West Cactus Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College