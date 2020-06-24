17900 West Cactus Flower Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

One of the best locations in Estrella Mountain Ranch. Cul-de-sac lot just a few feet away from the water's edge and trails. Beautifully updated with custom spiral staircase, remodeled kitchen with wine chiller, wet bar, large master suite with separate tub/shower, and much more! Luxurious pool and spa in large back yard with unobstructed views of the lake. Pool service and landscaping included in rent.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.