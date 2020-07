Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Estrella Mountain Ranch. Single story with lots of natural light and newer paint and carpet in common areas. Kitchen includes island and pantry. Master bedroom is spacious and has bathroom with double sinks and separate shower/tub. Spacious backyard that was just reseeded with winter grass. 2 car garage.