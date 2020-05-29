All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17552 W BUCHANAN Street

17552 West Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

17552 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level home, on a corner lot...CLEAN, PRIVATE, and MOVE-IN READY. This 1,682 sf property is fully loaded with beautiful neutral interior colors, easy to clean granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets, and large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Open floor plan in the family room and kitchen areas, surround sound ready. Enjoy the convenience of a large laundry room, a side exit in the garage to the side yard, ceiling fans throughout the interior. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are INCLUDED. Take advantage of your spacious, grassy, and private backyard while enjoying the shaded back patio. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street have any available units?
17552 W BUCHANAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street have?
Some of 17552 W BUCHANAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17552 W BUCHANAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
17552 W BUCHANAN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17552 W BUCHANAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 17552 W BUCHANAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 17552 W BUCHANAN Street does offer parking.
Does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17552 W BUCHANAN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street have a pool?
No, 17552 W BUCHANAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street have accessible units?
No, 17552 W BUCHANAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17552 W BUCHANAN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17552 W BUCHANAN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17552 W BUCHANAN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
