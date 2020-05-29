17552 W BUCHANAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level home, on a corner lot...CLEAN, PRIVATE, and MOVE-IN READY. This 1,682 sf property is fully loaded with beautiful neutral interior colors, easy to clean granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets, and large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Open floor plan in the family room and kitchen areas, surround sound ready. Enjoy the convenience of a large laundry room, a side exit in the garage to the side yard, ceiling fans throughout the interior. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are INCLUDED. Take advantage of your spacious, grassy, and private backyard while enjoying the shaded back patio. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!!!