17394 W MOHAVE Street

Amazing rental home! Move-in ready 4 bedroom/2 bath with formal living/dining rooms plus family room! Open kitchen to family room plus an eat in dining area. Vaulted ceiling and lots of windows give a spacious feel. 2 car garage with extra depth and width makes plenty of room for storage. Assistive animals only. Applicant to verify all pertinent facts & figures. Application must be completed in its entirety. Must provide last 1 months pay stubs & copy of applicants drivers license (front & back).