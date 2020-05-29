17391 W HILTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice and clean 4BR, 2BA located in a quiet neighborhood. You will not disappointed the moment you walk into this spacious property with ceramic tile every where except for the new carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fan in every room for your comfort. Large and nice kitchen with granite counter top and island over looked to the great room and formal living room. Refrigerator, washer/Dryer to include for your convenience. Desert landscaping in the front and backyards for easy and low costs maintenance. Lots of storage in the garage. Water softener. Close to school, park and shopping and easy access to I-10