Goodyear, AZ
17391 W HILTON Avenue
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

17391 W HILTON Avenue

17391 West Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17391 West Hilton Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice and clean 4BR, 2BA located in a quiet neighborhood. You will not disappointed the moment you walk into this spacious property with ceramic tile every where except for the new carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fan in every room for your comfort. Large and nice kitchen with granite counter top and island over looked to the great room and formal living room. Refrigerator, washer/Dryer to include for your convenience. Desert landscaping in the front and backyards for easy and low costs maintenance. Lots of storage in the garage. Water softener. Close to school, park and shopping and easy access to I-10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17391 W HILTON Avenue have any available units?
17391 W HILTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17391 W HILTON Avenue have?
Some of 17391 W HILTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17391 W HILTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17391 W HILTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17391 W HILTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17391 W HILTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17391 W HILTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17391 W HILTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 17391 W HILTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17391 W HILTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17391 W HILTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 17391 W HILTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17391 W HILTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17391 W HILTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17391 W HILTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17391 W HILTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17391 W HILTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17391 W HILTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

