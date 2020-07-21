17232 W Elizabeth Ave

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cotton flower is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cotton flower is available for immediate move in! There is one bedroom and a full bath downstairs. The master and master bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and a guest bath are upstairs. Home also features new counter tops, all appliances except washer and dryer, finished backyard, ceiling fans through out, covered patio and more! The property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



