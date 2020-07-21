All apartments in Goodyear
17232 W Elizabeth Ave
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

17232 W Elizabeth Ave

17232 West Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17232 West Elizabeth Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cotton flower is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cotton flower is available for immediate move in! There is one bedroom and a full bath downstairs. The master and master bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and a guest bath are upstairs. Home also features new counter tops, all appliances except washer and dryer, finished backyard, ceiling fans through out, covered patio and more! The property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2011727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

