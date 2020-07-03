All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

16654 W CULVER Street

16654 West Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

16654 West Culver Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Goodyear with 4 oversized bedrooms- open concept living, dining and kitchen area offers the perfect space for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. This home is in an excellent location- close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, and easy freeway access. Schedule your tour and apply today! ' ***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS**** NO CATS ****Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3201.63, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16654 W CULVER Street have any available units?
16654 W CULVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16654 W CULVER Street have?
Some of 16654 W CULVER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16654 W CULVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
16654 W CULVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16654 W CULVER Street pet-friendly?
No, 16654 W CULVER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16654 W CULVER Street offer parking?
No, 16654 W CULVER Street does not offer parking.
Does 16654 W CULVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16654 W CULVER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16654 W CULVER Street have a pool?
No, 16654 W CULVER Street does not have a pool.
Does 16654 W CULVER Street have accessible units?
No, 16654 W CULVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16654 W CULVER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16654 W CULVER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16654 W CULVER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16654 W CULVER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
