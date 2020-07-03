16654 W CULVER Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Goodyear with 4 oversized bedrooms- open concept living, dining and kitchen area offers the perfect space for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. This home is in an excellent location- close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, and easy freeway access. Schedule your tour and apply today! ' ***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS**** NO CATS ****Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3201.63, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included