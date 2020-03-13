All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:05 AM

16532 W ALMERIA Road

16532 West Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

16532 West Almeria Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home awaits your company. Kitchen open with granite counters. Brkfst bar. Eat in kitchen with bay windows. Open to Great room fully furnished with big TV. Guest room at front with full private bath. Guest bath for family & Friends. Separate office/den with desk. Master bath with dual sinks, walk in closet, easy walk in shower. Mst. Bedroom nice king bed with bay window to enjoy the lush landscape. Back patio with dining and bbq. Home complete with everything you need. Enjoy the beautiful Pebble creek views, golf, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16532 W ALMERIA Road have any available units?
16532 W ALMERIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16532 W ALMERIA Road have?
Some of 16532 W ALMERIA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16532 W ALMERIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
16532 W ALMERIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16532 W ALMERIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 16532 W ALMERIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16532 W ALMERIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 16532 W ALMERIA Road offers parking.
Does 16532 W ALMERIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16532 W ALMERIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16532 W ALMERIA Road have a pool?
No, 16532 W ALMERIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 16532 W ALMERIA Road have accessible units?
No, 16532 W ALMERIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16532 W ALMERIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16532 W ALMERIA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16532 W ALMERIA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16532 W ALMERIA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
