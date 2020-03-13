16532 W ALMERIA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home awaits your company. Kitchen open with granite counters. Brkfst bar. Eat in kitchen with bay windows. Open to Great room fully furnished with big TV. Guest room at front with full private bath. Guest bath for family & Friends. Separate office/den with desk. Master bath with dual sinks, walk in closet, easy walk in shower. Mst. Bedroom nice king bed with bay window to enjoy the lush landscape. Back patio with dining and bbq. Home complete with everything you need. Enjoy the beautiful Pebble creek views, golf, and more.