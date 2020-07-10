16090 W Larkspur Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 BedroomDen and LOFT!!!

HUGE backyard! This home features a great open floor plan that includes high ceilings, window coverings throughout the home, ceiling fans, great lighting and cable/internet ready. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and plenty of room for cooking and entertaining.This home also features a HUGE LOFT AREA upstairs and an extra LARGE DEN! Master suite has ceiling fans, window coverings, walk in closet and spacious bath. VERY large backyard lots of room for friends, family and pets!



STATUS: Vacant

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



FLOORING: Carpet and Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Diwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 2003

YARD: Desert Front



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



