Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16090 W Larkspur Dr
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

16090 W Larkspur Dr

16090 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16090 West Larkspur Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f5187609c ----

Gorgeous 4 BedroomDen and LOFT!!!
HUGE backyard! This home features a great open floor plan that includes high ceilings, window coverings throughout the home, ceiling fans, great lighting and cable/internet ready. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and plenty of room for cooking and entertaining.This home also features a HUGE LOFT AREA upstairs and an extra LARGE DEN! Master suite has ceiling fans, window coverings, walk in closet and spacious bath. VERY large backyard lots of room for friends, family and pets!

STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

FLOORING: Carpet and Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Diwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 2003
YARD: Desert Front

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Vaulted Ceilings
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16090 W Larkspur Dr have any available units?
16090 W Larkspur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16090 W Larkspur Dr have?
Some of 16090 W Larkspur Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16090 W Larkspur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16090 W Larkspur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16090 W Larkspur Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16090 W Larkspur Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16090 W Larkspur Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16090 W Larkspur Dr offers parking.
Does 16090 W Larkspur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16090 W Larkspur Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16090 W Larkspur Dr have a pool?
No, 16090 W Larkspur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16090 W Larkspur Dr have accessible units?
No, 16090 W Larkspur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16090 W Larkspur Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16090 W Larkspur Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16090 W Larkspur Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16090 W Larkspur Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

