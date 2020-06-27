15741 W Papago St

Amenities
Awesome home in handy location in Goodyear! Community Pool! - Great home close to schools! Lots of tile downstairs, fully applianced kitchen, and recently painted. Downstairs laundry with newer upgraded washer and dryer. Upstairs has a roomy master suite with a full bathroom, and large walk in closet. Also upstairs, two more bedrooms and a loft. Great size back yard with TURF installed! Great location! Close to shopping, 1-10 freeway and don't forget the community pool, and walking paths. $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%.
No Pets Allowed
