Goodyear, AZ
15741 W Papago St
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

15741 W Papago St

15741 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

15741 West Papago Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Awesome home in handy location in Goodyear! Community Pool! - Great home close to schools! Lots of tile downstairs, fully applianced kitchen, and recently painted. Downstairs laundry with newer upgraded washer and dryer. Upstairs has a roomy master suite with a full bathroom, and large walk in closet. Also upstairs, two more bedrooms and a loft. Great size back yard with TURF installed! Great location! Close to shopping, 1-10 freeway and don't forget the community pool, and walking paths. $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2957193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15741 W Papago St have any available units?
15741 W Papago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15741 W Papago St have?
Some of 15741 W Papago St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15741 W Papago St currently offering any rent specials?
15741 W Papago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15741 W Papago St pet-friendly?
No, 15741 W Papago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15741 W Papago St offer parking?
No, 15741 W Papago St does not offer parking.
Does 15741 W Papago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15741 W Papago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15741 W Papago St have a pool?
Yes, 15741 W Papago St has a pool.
Does 15741 W Papago St have accessible units?
No, 15741 W Papago St does not have accessible units.
Does 15741 W Papago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15741 W Papago St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15741 W Papago St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15741 W Papago St does not have units with air conditioning.
