14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Swimming pool and great location! This 3 bedroom plus den single level home is close to Western Sky Middle and Millennium High Schools. Inside there is two tone paint, neutral carpet, ceiling fans and granite counters. This home features a split master bedroom floor plan and has a den/office as well. The kitchen has a large island, overhead pot rack and tile floors. The spacious garage has built in cabinets with extra storage space on the side. There is also an RV gate on the side of the home. The backyard has a sparkling play pool, covered patio and grass. Come see this great home today!