Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

14360 W Fairmount Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14360 W Fairmount Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Swimming pool and great location! This 3 bedroom plus den single level home is close to Western Sky Middle and Millennium High Schools. Inside there is two tone paint, neutral carpet, ceiling fans and granite counters. This home features a split master bedroom floor plan and has a den/office as well. The kitchen has a large island, overhead pot rack and tile floors. The spacious garage has built in cabinets with extra storage space on the side. There is also an RV gate on the side of the home. The backyard has a sparkling play pool, covered patio and grass. Come see this great home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has a pool.
Does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14360 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
