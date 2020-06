14308 W CORA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**Move in special, cleaning fee waived** AMAZING GOODYEAR RENTAL! 3BR, 3 FULL BATHS WITH ONE BR/BATH ON FIRST FLOOR! GREATROOM LAYOUT THAT HAS HIGH CEILINGS, ENTERTAINMENT NICHE AND GAS FIREPLACE. EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH WITH CUSTOM TILED SHOWER AND DUAL SINKS. LOFT HAS A BUILT IN WORKSTATION. DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATH! PLANTATION SHUTTERS ON ALL WINDOWS, SECURITY FRONT DOOR, ADDITIONAL DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME. EPOXY GARAGE W/OVERHEAD STORAGE RACKS. WALK OUT BACK TO A COVERED PAVER PATIO, GRASS & SHRUBS. THIS HOME IS PERFECT, CALL US TODAY!