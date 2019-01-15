All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 13 2020

14239 W HARVARD Street

14239 West Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

14239 West Harvard Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
THE PERFECT RENTAL*Nestled In The Prestigious Cottages At Palm Valley*Gated Community*On The Golf Course*Newer Santa Barbara- Tuscan Style Home w/Stone Exterior*Private Courtyard*Architectural Entry Monument W/Gate*Dramatic 12' Ceilings*Greenguard Certified*Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing*14 Seer AC Unit*Low-E Windows*R-23 Blown In Fiberglass*Quality At It's Finest*Gourmet Kitchen*Large Kitchen Island*Stainless Appliances*Double Ovens*Stainless Steel Refrigerator Included Granite Counter Tops* 42'Staggered Maple Cabinets*Glass Back Splash*Upgraded Lighting Fixtures*Staggered Laid Tile Throughout*Huge Great Room W/ Fireplace*Upgraded Carpet and Pad*Custom Two-Tone Paint*Structured Wire System* EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR*LOOKS GREAT!!Platinum Certified*Over Looks Golf Course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have any available units?
14239 W HARVARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14239 W HARVARD Street have?
Some of 14239 W HARVARD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14239 W HARVARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
14239 W HARVARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14239 W HARVARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 14239 W HARVARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 14239 W HARVARD Street offers parking.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14239 W HARVARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have a pool?
No, 14239 W HARVARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have accessible units?
No, 14239 W HARVARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14239 W HARVARD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14239 W HARVARD Street has units with air conditioning.

