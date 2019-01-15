14239 W HARVARD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

THE PERFECT RENTAL*Nestled In The Prestigious Cottages At Palm Valley*Gated Community*On The Golf Course*Newer Santa Barbara- Tuscan Style Home w/Stone Exterior*Private Courtyard*Architectural Entry Monument W/Gate*Dramatic 12' Ceilings*Greenguard Certified*Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing*14 Seer AC Unit*Low-E Windows*R-23 Blown In Fiberglass*Quality At It's Finest*Gourmet Kitchen*Large Kitchen Island*Stainless Appliances*Double Ovens*Stainless Steel Refrigerator Included Granite Counter Tops* 42'Staggered Maple Cabinets*Glass Back Splash*Upgraded Lighting Fixtures*Staggered Laid Tile Throughout*Huge Great Room W/ Fireplace*Upgraded Carpet and Pad*Custom Two-Tone Paint*Structured Wire System* EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR*LOOKS GREAT!!Platinum Certified*Over Looks Golf Course