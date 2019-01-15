Rent Calculator
14239 W HARVARD Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:13 AM
14239 W HARVARD Street
14239 West Harvard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14239 West Harvard Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
THE PERFECT RENTAL*Nestled In The Prestigious Cottages At Palm Valley*Gated Community*On The Golf Course*Newer Santa Barbara- Tuscan Style Home w/Stone Exterior*Private Courtyard*Architectural Entry Monument W/Gate*Dramatic 12' Ceilings*Greenguard Certified*Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing*14 Seer AC Unit*Low-E Windows*R-23 Blown In Fiberglass*Quality At It's Finest*Gourmet Kitchen*Large Kitchen Island*Stainless Appliances*Double Ovens*Stainless Steel Refrigerator Included Granite Counter Tops* 42'Staggered Maple Cabinets*Glass Back Splash*Upgraded Lighting Fixtures*Staggered Laid Tile Throughout*Huge Great Room W/ Fireplace*Upgraded Carpet and Pad*Custom Two-Tone Paint*Structured Wire System* EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR*LOOKS GREAT!!Platinum Certified*Over Looks Golf Course
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have any available units?
Goodyear, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 14239 W HARVARD Street have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 14239 W HARVARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
14239 W HARVARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14239 W HARVARD Street pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 14239 W HARVARD Street offers parking.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14239 W HARVARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have a pool?
No, 14239 W HARVARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have accessible units?
No, 14239 W HARVARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14239 W HARVARD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14239 W HARVARD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14239 W HARVARD Street has units with air conditioning.
