13110 West Cypress Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Home is Just Right! Nestled in a Cul-du-Sac, w/ N/S Exposure Located Near Dysart Rd and Thomas Rd! This Home Has Easy Upkeep Front and Back Yards! Spacious Kitchen Has Light-Colored Cabinets, Kitchen Island, White Appliances, & Breakfast Nook. Master Suite, Split From the Rest, Has Walk-In Closet, Oval Soaking Tub, Dual Vanity, & Private Toilet Room. Guest Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet Too! Plenty of Storage Throughout! Close to Golf Course! Close to Freeway & Shopping! Pets depending on landlord approval, no large dogs please.



For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon Helliker at 480-349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com.



**Beware of Scams!!! We do not list our homes on Craiglist. Please contact our office to confirm availability and rent price if you are communicating with anyone other than Brewer & Stratton Property Management about this property.**



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now



