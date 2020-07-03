All apartments in Goodyear
13110 West Cypress Street

13110 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

13110 West Cypress Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home is Just Right! Nestled in a Cul-du-Sac, w/ N/S Exposure Located Near Dysart Rd and Thomas Rd! This Home Has Easy Upkeep Front and Back Yards! Spacious Kitchen Has Light-Colored Cabinets, Kitchen Island, White Appliances, & Breakfast Nook. Master Suite, Split From the Rest, Has Walk-In Closet, Oval Soaking Tub, Dual Vanity, & Private Toilet Room. Guest Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet Too! Plenty of Storage Throughout! Close to Golf Course! Close to Freeway & Shopping! Pets depending on landlord approval, no large dogs please.

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon Helliker at 480-349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

**Beware of Scams!!! We do not list our homes on Craiglist. Please contact our office to confirm availability and rent price if you are communicating with anyone other than Brewer & Stratton Property Management about this property.**

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13110 West Cypress Street have any available units?
13110 West Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13110 West Cypress Street have?
Some of 13110 West Cypress Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13110 West Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
13110 West Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13110 West Cypress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13110 West Cypress Street is pet friendly.
Does 13110 West Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 13110 West Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 13110 West Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13110 West Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13110 West Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 13110 West Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 13110 West Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 13110 West Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13110 West Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13110 West Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13110 West Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13110 West Cypress Street has units with air conditioning.

