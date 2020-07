Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport e-payments hot tub

Veranda Apartment Homes is located in an ideal Glendale location, close to tons of restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Our community boasts gated access, two sparkling pools, laundry facilities and natural landscape throughout. Veranda Apartment Homes is situated conveniently on the bus line and is near Glendale Community College, Saguaro Ranch Park and Glendale library. Come experience all that Veranda Apartment Homes has to offer!