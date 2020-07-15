All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Serena Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Serena Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Serena Park

8546 N 59th Ave · (623) 526-7814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free!
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serena Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture. You will find yourself surrounded by the finest shopping and entertainment in our nation and Arizona State University is only minutes away. Sports enthusiasts yearn no more with State Farm Stadium and Camelback Ranch in close proximity. For the adventurer, Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium, and Safari Park is the ultimate experience and the nearby metropolitan city of Phoenix is just awaiting your exploration. Serena Park Apartments is a place beyond your wildest imagination!

Choose from three floor plans, featuring studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Opulence surrounds you with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and spacious closets. An all-electric kitchen is thoughtfully designed to make your meals a superb experience. Serena Park Apartments is a pet-friendly community and we look forward

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 75lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serena Park have any available units?
Serena Park has 5 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Serena Park have?
Some of Serena Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serena Park currently offering any rent specials?
Serena Park is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free!
Is Serena Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Serena Park is pet friendly.
Does Serena Park offer parking?
Yes, Serena Park offers parking.
Does Serena Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Serena Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Serena Park have a pool?
Yes, Serena Park has a pool.
Does Serena Park have accessible units?
No, Serena Park does not have accessible units.
Does Serena Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serena Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Serena Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity