Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture. You will find yourself surrounded by the finest shopping and entertainment in our nation and Arizona State University is only minutes away. Sports enthusiasts yearn no more with State Farm Stadium and Camelback Ranch in close proximity. For the adventurer, Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium, and Safari Park is the ultimate experience and the nearby metropolitan city of Phoenix is just awaiting your exploration. Serena Park Apartments is a place beyond your wildest imagination!



Choose from three floor plans, featuring studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Opulence surrounds you with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and spacious closets. An all-electric kitchen is thoughtfully designed to make your meals a superb experience. Serena Park Apartments is a pet-friendly community and we look forward