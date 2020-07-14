Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Max Weight of 60lbs combined and at maturity
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.