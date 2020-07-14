All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor

20251 N 75th Ave · (909) 347-5105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-2051 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 1-1023 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch is like living on a beautiful park in the desert. With lakeside views, expansive floor plans and a location with outdoor recreation right outside your front door, welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Max Weight of 60lbs combined and at maturity
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor has 2 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
No, Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor does not have a pool.
Does Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
No, Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor does not have units with dishwashers.
