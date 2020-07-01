All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:53 AM

9051 N 49TH Avenue

9051 North 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9051 North 49th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed and 2 bath home, with new flooring and appliances throughout. Amazing pool and large space in the backyard. It is in a quiet neighborhood with close access to Westgate Entertainment District, Arrowhead Mall, Downtown Glendale and several schools. Mature, beautiful trees in the front yard provide shade in the summer, and a warm, welcoming feel year-round with low maintenance. Friendly neighbors are a staple of this community, where you often see people out and about.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9051 N 49TH Avenue have any available units?
9051 N 49TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9051 N 49TH Avenue have?
Some of 9051 N 49TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9051 N 49TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9051 N 49TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9051 N 49TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9051 N 49TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9051 N 49TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 9051 N 49TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9051 N 49TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9051 N 49TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9051 N 49TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9051 N 49TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 9051 N 49TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9051 N 49TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9051 N 49TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9051 N 49TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

