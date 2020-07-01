9051 N 49TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed and 2 bath home, with new flooring and appliances throughout. Amazing pool and large space in the backyard. It is in a quiet neighborhood with close access to Westgate Entertainment District, Arrowhead Mall, Downtown Glendale and several schools. Mature, beautiful trees in the front yard provide shade in the summer, and a warm, welcoming feel year-round with low maintenance. Friendly neighbors are a staple of this community, where you often see people out and about.