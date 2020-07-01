9030 W STATE Avenue

Amenities
Amazing rental opportunity in Provence subdivision around the corner from Westgate! Amenities include a beautiful gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tons of over-sized dark wood cabinets, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, huge island, walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to the large family room. This split floor plan has 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, upstairs is a large loft great for the kids or teenagers! Master bath has custom tile vanities and shower surround along with a huge walk in closet. Walk outside to a synthetic grassy backyard with custom paver extensions! This home is a must see, call us today! Available Dec 2.