Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

9030 W STATE Avenue

9030 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9030 West State Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing rental opportunity in Provence subdivision around the corner from Westgate! Amenities include a beautiful gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tons of over-sized dark wood cabinets, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, huge island, walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to the large family room. This split floor plan has 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, upstairs is a large loft great for the kids or teenagers! Master bath has custom tile vanities and shower surround along with a huge walk in closet. Walk outside to a synthetic grassy backyard with custom paver extensions! This home is a must see, call us today! Available Dec 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9030 W STATE Avenue have any available units?
9030 W STATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9030 W STATE Avenue have?
Some of 9030 W STATE Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 W STATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9030 W STATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9030 W STATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9030 W STATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9030 W STATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9030 W STATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 9030 W STATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9030 W STATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9030 W STATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 9030 W STATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9030 W STATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9030 W STATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9030 W STATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9030 W STATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

